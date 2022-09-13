Two to three years needed to develop rajakaluves, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking in the Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru on September 13.

As many as 633 rajakaluves run a length of 859.9 km in various constituencies in Bengaluru city, and two to three years would be required to develop them by removing encroachments using ₹1,800 crore sanctioned for the purpose, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Legislative Assembly on September 13, Tuesday.

In a reply to Krishna Byre Gowda of the Congress during the question hour, Mr. Bommai said an order had been issued to install sluice gates for 160 lakes in the city for management of flow of water. Construction of buildings by encroaching rajakaluves was the major factor for flooding in the IT corridor in the first week of September, he said.

450 km in 20 years

Pointing out that 450 km of rajakaluve work had been completed in the past 20 years, he said he had set aside ₹1,500 crore in the Budget and additionally earmarked ₹300 crore for development of rajakaluves. Tenders for work had been finalised but work had been delayed owing to continuous rains.

The IT corridor in the city was inundated owing to breach of lakes in Mahadevapura and Varthur. Moreover, 110 villages had been added a decade ago to the BBMP. A master plan has been redrawn for developing lakes in the city, Mr. Bommai said.

Aravind Limbavali, who represents Mahadevapura constituency, urged the Chief Minister not to stop demolition of properties located on encroached rajakaluves.

Expanding city

Participating in the debate on flooding later in the day, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah pointed out that Bengaluru city had a total area of just 225 sq.km. before 2005 and it had grown to 800 sq.km. after the city became Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike by adding the surrounding 110 villages. With this, managing the city’s infrastructure had become unwieldy, he said, calling for greater responsibility from the government.