Two thieves from T.N. arrested, 20 bikes recovered

The Varthur police have arrested two habitual bike lifters from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu and recovered 20 stolen bikes worth ₹15 lakh from them. The accused Babu, 24, and Nitin, 23, used to come to city by bus and move around residential areas to identify bikes parked outside the houses and steal them.

They would then ride the bikes back to their native places and sell it to villagers without documents. Based on a series of vehicle thefts, a team led by Inspector Somashekhar tracked down the accused and seized the vehicles. The accused are habitual offenders involved in similar bike theft cases earlier in the outskirts of the city.

In a similar incident, the Vidyaranyapura police arrested three people and recovered 23 two-wheelers worth ₹15 lakh from them. The accused Shiekh Nisar, 20, Sahil Pasha, 27, and Sheikh Tousif, 21, used to change the registration numbers of the stolen bikes and sell it to their customers with forged documents. With their arrest, the police cracked 18 bike theft cases reported in and around the city.