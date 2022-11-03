Two theft cases cracked

The Malleswaram police have cracked two recent theft cases reported from houses in the area.

In one case, the police have arrested a house help who had allegedly stolen gold jewellery from the house where she was working for the past six months. On October 23, the house owner found the jewels in the wardrobe missing when she wanted to wear them for Deepavali. She lodged a complaint airing suspicions on the house help. The house help, who had been roped in through an agency, confessed to the crime under interrogation, the police said. The police recovered 153 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹7 lakh.

In another case, a youth who had come to install CCTV cameras at a house allegedly stole ₹1.3 lakh worth gold jewellery on October 23. The house owner had gone to a mosque to offer prayers in the afternoon, leaving the two youths who had come to install CCTV cameras alone in the house. They found some jewels missing after they left. He lodged a complaint and police interrogated the two youths and one of them confessed to stealing the jewels. However, his colleague was not aware of this and was not involved in the theft, the police said.