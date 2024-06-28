Two suspected dengue deaths reported in Bengaluru city, death audit on June 29

Bengaluru has reported two suspected deaths due to dengue on Friday, June 28, even as cases in the city continue to rise. While one suspected death was reported in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, another was recorded on the outside of the BBMP.

According to the preliminary details shared by the health officials, an octogenarian, a resident in the BBMP limits died in the hospital, and a sexagenarian who lives outside the BBMP limit also died due to suspected dengue. Both the deaths occurred in the city limits.

BBMP Health Commissioner, Suralkar Vikas Kishor, talking to The Hindu said at present, the death in the city limits is a suspected one, and confirmation can only happen after carrying out an audit of the death. Outside the BBMP limits, the audit will be done by the district Health Department.

If confirmed, these will be the first deaths due to the dengue in the city this year. Meanwhile, a total of five deaths have been reported in Karnataka, so far this year. While two deaths have been reported from Hassan, one each has been reported from Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Haveri.

Mr. Suralkar said so far from January 1 to June 28, Bengaluru city has recorded as many as 1,530 confirmed dengue cases.

Prepare micro plan, says BBMP chief

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, who tested positive for dengue recently, led the “Dry Day” initiative by the civic body on Friday, where officials went visiting houses, asking residents to spill off old stagnant water and replenish with new water. He instructed officials to prepare micro plans, and visit houses for awareness campaigns and a survey, to control the spread of the disease. In areas where the case load is high, the civic body will deploy autorickshaws equipped with public address systems to create awareness.

He also said the report of the house-to-house survey which is being conducted should be uploaded PRISM-H software every day. He added that BBMP is taking every measure to contain the spread.