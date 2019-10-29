Two suffer vision loss in cracker-related accidents

Over 100 cases of cracker-related injuries have been reported in various hospitals during the Deepavali festivities starting Saturday. Two persons – Pavan, 22, and Rohan, 15 – have suffered total vision loss while Gajendra, 13, has suffered partial loss of vision. All the three were admitted to the State-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital.

Pavan, a resident of Chikkagolarahatti in Bengaluru north, was trying out a new method of bursting the Laxmi Bomb by keeping it in a paint box. The attempt turned into a disaster when the lid hit his right eye causing a traumatic globe rupture.

Rohan, a resident of Geddalahalli in Kothanur, also suffered a traumatic globe rupture in the right eye when he lit a Laxmi Bomb inside a pipe.

Except for Rohan, whose family shifted him out of Minto, the other two have been operated on and are under treatment, said hospital director Sujata B.L. Rathod.

That apart, 26 others, including 17 children, have been treated as outpatients, she said.

Narayana Nethralaya has received 31 cases of cracker-related injuries this year while Sankara Eye Hospital got 16 and Shekar Eye Hospital got seven patients. While Padmabhushan Dr. M.C. Modi Charitable Eye Hospital got four cases, Nethradhama got three cases.

Twelve patients who suffered burns are being treated at the Mahabodhi burns ward in Victoria hospital. Two of these have been admitted, said doctors.

K. Bhujang Shetty, chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, said most of the 31 cases seen at the hospital were mild injuries, like burns on the eyelid or corneal abrasions, which will not result in any permanent damage to the eye.

Pointing out that all were treated as outpatients, Dr. Shetty said the number of cases this year is almost the same as those reported last year. “All the cases that we saw this year are children aged below 18. The main problem every year is that of children burning crackers without adult supervision. They have a tendency to bend over the crackers, or to repeatedly attempt to light malfunctioning firecrackers, which may suddenly burst and cause injuries,” the doctor added.