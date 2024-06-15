Two students killed another injured in accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Two Bengaluru-based students were killed and another was injured when the SUV by which they were travelling crashed into a truck on the access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway near Ramanagara in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Vishwa, 21, and Surya, 20. Suhas, 20, their classmate who was driving the car, is severely injured and is being treated in an ICU.

The students hailed from Andhra Pradesh and were pursuing a diploma course in a private college at Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru. They were headed to Mysuru for a weekend trip in the SUV of Vishwa’s father.

According to the police, Suhas was overspeeding and lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake a truck near Ramanagara. The car crashed into the back of the truck and flipped many times on the road before coming to a halt. The vehicle was severely mangled and passers-by along with the Ramanagara traffic police struggled to pull out the trio who were struck in the car.

They were rushed to a nearby private hospital where the police declared the two as brought dead. Suhas sustained multiple injuries and is being treated in the ICU.

The Ramanagara traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving against Suhas.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, said in 24 hours a total of six people were killed in road accidents on the State’s highways due to overspeeding. “Overspeeding is a certain recipe for disaster. Inexperienced drivers driving during night time is also a cause for concern,” he said.

