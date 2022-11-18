Two students in Bengaluru booked for shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans

November 18, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two engineering students have been booked by the Marathahalli police for shouting “Pakistan zindabad” slogans at a college event.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday and a video clip of it has been doing the rounds on social media. A boy and a girl are allegedly seen shouting “Pakistan zindabad” slogans even as other students take objection and try to stop them, following which they stop. The incident took place at a private engineering college in the city.

The police registered a case, detained the two students and questioned them on Friday. Sources said the two students said in their statement that they raised the slogans for fun and did not nurse any anti-India feelings.

