Two STP workers found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru

February 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two labourers working in a sewage treatment plant (STP) at an apartment complex, at Konanakunte in South Bengaluru, were found dead under mysterious circumstances early on Sunday.

The police suspect that the duo died due to suffocation or electrocution, and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar, 29, from Koratagere in Tumakuru district, and Dilip Kumar Jana, 25, from Odisha. They were employees of a private firm and were deployed for work at the Prestige Falcon City apartment complex on Kanakapura Road in Anjanadri Layout.

The police said that according to preliminary investigation, the incident happened late on Saturday night.

According to a complaint by Mr. Ravi Kumar’s wife Shashikala, she was informed of her husband’s death around 9 a.m. on Sunday, by the supervisor of Bio Centra India Ltd.

A senior police officer claimed the duo had fallen to their death outside the STP. “We are not clear as to what exactly caused their deaths. There are electrical switchboards, a transformer, and a generator near the STP, but there were no burn signs on the bodies.”

According to the police, work on the STP at the apartment complex was being carried out in two shifts on Saturday. The field officer of the firm visited the apartment complex and inspected the work around 5.30 pm. on Saturday.

Mr. Ravi Kumar and Mr. Dilip Kumar Jana were working in the night shift. Later, the field officer tried to reach them over the phone to give more instructions, but they didn’t answer. The field officer alerted the security guards of the apartment complex around 7.45 a.m. on Sunday and when the guards went to check on them, they found their dead bodies.

Ms. Shashikala filed the complaint against Mukhtiyar Ahmed, owner of Bio Centra India Ltd., and the firm employees, Prabhu electrical in charge, and Ramesh, field officer, and also against the management and the owners of Prestige Falcon City apartment block.

The Konanakunte police booked Mr. Ahmed, Mr. Prabhu, Mr. Ramesh, and the management and the owners of Prestige Falcon City apartmentcharging them under Section 304A of the IPC for causing death due to negligence. The bodies were been handed over to the family after the post-mortem.