Bengaluru

Two sisters found dead in their house

Two sisters, aged 60 and 58, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house at Gopalapura on Magadi Road on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as R. Jamuna and her younger sister Raani. “They were single and lived together,” said a police officer.

It was the third sibling, Prema, who realised something was amiss when her repeated calls to them went unanswered.

“Prema lives with her husband in Chamarajpet. They decided to visit her sisters. They found the house locked from inside,” the police officer added.

The couple, with the help of some neighbours, broke open the door and discovered the bodies. “Prema had last spoken to her sisters on Ugadi,” said Sanjeev Patil, DCP (West). “They have no external injury marks. The valuables, including cash and gold ornaments, were not missing.”

The Magadi Road police have taken up a case of unnatural death, and are waiting for the post-mortem report.

