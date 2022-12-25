Two rowdy sheeters shot in the leg on Bengaluru’s outskirts and apprehended

December 25, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two rowdy sheeters, including one who had allegedly recently assaulted a police constable, were shot in the leg and apprehended on the city’s outskirts in Jigani and Anekal on December 25, Sunday.

Varun Kumar, 25, and Kishore of Dinnur village, Anekal, had on December 22 assaulted police constable, Ranganath, attached to Anekal police station when he objected to them drinking and creating a ruckus on the road. Ranganath suffered severe injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

The police said that on Sunday morning, acting on a tip-off that the accused were in Kallubalu village in Anekal, they raided the place, and when they tried to apprehend them, Varun Kumar assaulted another constable, Shankar Siddpura, forcing the police to shoot in his leg in self-defence and later apprehend him. He is presently being treated at Victoria Hospital. There are 14 cases, including a murder, 5 attempt to murder, and two dacoity cases against Varun Kumar, and he was at large, wanted in multiple cases.

In another case, Jigani police fired at the leg of another rowdy sheeter Ajay, wanted for a series of dacoities and kidnapping in Bannerghatta and Jigani areas recently, and apprehended him on Sunday morning.

Following a spate of robberies and a kidnapping, Jigani and Bannerghatta police had formed special teams to track down rowdy sheeters Krishna and Ajay, who, investigations pointed out, were behind these crimes. Acting on a tip-off that the duo were in Singasandra, Jigani police on night patrol rushed there and successfully apprehended Krishna, but Ajay fled on his scooter only to be sighted again in Haragadde village in some hours.

When the police tried to apprehend him, he allegedly tried to assault the police with a dagger he had and did not surrender even after a warning shot in the air, forcing police to fire at his leg and arrest him, the police said. Ajay has over 23 cases including theft, robbery and kidnappings registered against him.