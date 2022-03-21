Two robbers arrested

The Sampigehalli police on Monday arrested an autorickshaw driver and his associate who were allegedly involved in at least three robbery cases in and around the city.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arbaz, 24 and his associate Syed Arbaz, 24, who had robbed a gold chain from Ajith Kumar, 21 in Amarjyothi Layout on March 5. Based on the complaint, the police identified the accused through the CCTV footage and arrested them.

The accused would move around the city in the autorickshaw to identify persons walking alone and attack them and rob their valuables, the police said.

The police recovered a gold chain and the autorickshaw in which they used to commit offences. With their arrest, the police said they had solved three robbery cases reported in and around the city. However, police suspect that the accused were involved in more cases and further investigations are on.