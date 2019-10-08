Two riders of bike taxis robbed

Armed men posing as customers allegedly robbed two riders of a bike taxi at knife point in Parappana Agrahara in separate incidents in the early hours of Sunday.

Amal Singh, 27, who went to drop a customer at Kudlu, got a message that there was one more pick up around 2.45 a.m.

When he reached the pick up point, three men armed with a knife took his two mobile phones, wallet containing credit and debit cards, copies of Aadhar and PAN card, ₹200 and the jacket he was wearing.

Then the trio took Amal to an isolated spot and forced him to call his friends seeking money. Amal called his friends and told them to transfer some money to his account, which was taken by the trio.

Amal managed to reach a private hospital for treatment for his stab injuries. Later, he filed a complaint.

In a similar incident, Dhaneshwar Bey, 37, was robbed by three armed men near Kudlu Gate around 12.30 a.m. The accused had booked a bike taxi. Bey went to the spot based on the information given to him on the app. As soon as he reached the spot, a man slashed his neck with a knife. He took two mobile phones, a power bank and wallet containing credit and debit cards, and ₹1,200.

The accused forced Bey to take him to an isolated spot where two of his associates were waiting. They started beating up Bey demanding the PIN of his ATM card. Bey shared the PIN. One of the accused took his ATM card and withdrew ₹500. They demanded that Bey transfer more money from his account through Google Pay. Bey transferred another ₹160.

When the accused started to stab his thighs repeatedly demanding more money, he ran towards a house, jumped over the compound wall and hid inside, the police said.

The accused chased him, but turned back after the stray dogs began to bark continuously, Bey said in his complaint,.

After waiting for some time, Bey stepped out of the compound and walked on the main road till he came across a police team.

The police took him to a private hospital for treatment and are on the lookout for the accused. They suspect that both crimes were carried out by one gang.