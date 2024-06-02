GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two returning from religious procession electrocuted 

It happened because the live wire touched a wet wooden stick  

Published - June 02, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were electrocuted on Sunday morning after coming in contact with an electric wire while returning from a religious procession near Electronics City. They were identified as Ranganath (30) and Hari Babu (25).

A case has been registered in the Electronics City police station. According to police sources, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. when they were returning on a palanquin after attending a Karaga procession near Hebbagodi on Saturday night.

“An electric wire fell on the palanquin on their way, and Hari Babu tried to remove it with a wooden stick. As it had rained the previous night, the stick was wet and even the wire was not completely dry. Hence, he suffered an electric shock. Ranganath tried to help him but got electrocuted too,” a police official said.

The tractor in which they were carrying the palanquin also caught fire, which was later extinguished by the officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Department. 

A Bescom source said while clearance was provided for the palanquins to pass on one route, the one involved in the accident took an alternative route because of a traffic jam. “Two electric feeders belonging to Hebbagodi and Electronics City subdivision were involved in the accident,” officials said.

Earlier in November 2023, a 23-year-old woman, Soundharya, and her nine-month-old daughter lost their lives after she stepped on a snapped live conductor. The incident resulted in public outrage and several investigations by the Energy Department.

However, in Sunday’s case, the Bescom source clarified that the conductor did not snap, and the electrocution occurred because the live wire touched the wet wooden stick.

