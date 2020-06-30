Two police stations sanitised after personnel test positive

30 June 2020 22:22 IST

Halasuru Traffic Police Station and Upparpet Police Station were sanitised after two personnel contracted COVID-19.

A head constable at Halasuru Traffic Police Station tested positive on Monday and has been admitted to a designated Covid hospital in the city.

A sub-inspector attached to Upparpet Police Station, which shares its premises with the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West division, has also tested positive. This comes after a police personnel working in the office of the DCP (West) contracted the virus two days ago.

Meanwhile, an argument broke out between police personnel and staff of Yelahanka Government Hospital after hospital staff allegedly refused to take their throat swabs.

“Around 25 police personnel attached to a police station were brought to get tested, but were asked to report to a hospital near their station. This led to a heated arguments and delay in the procedure,” a police official said, adding that they were all tested later.