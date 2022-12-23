Two per cent of international flyers to undergo random testing from Dec. 24 at KIA

December 23, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The random post arrival COVID-19 tests for international passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will begin from 10 a.m. on December 24.

Airport Officials said that a meeting with Karnataka Health Department was held on Friday and necessary arrangements have been made at the airport to conduct the tests on international passengers in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in China and other countries.

This is in line with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan’s letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to conduct random testing on 2 per cent international passengers at airports in the country.

The passengers who will be subjected to COVID-19 tests will be identified by the concerned airlines and preferably from different countries. After giving the samples, the passengers would be allowed to leave the airport.

Airport officials added that the testing process will take less than two minutes and there would be no inconvenience to the passengers or queuing up at the airport which is seeing a holiday rush. Officials said that passengers would not have to pay for the tests and that it is free of cost.