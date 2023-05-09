Two of three tier-2 airports in State move up in Customer Satisfaction Index ranking 

May 09, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - Bengaluru

Two of the three tier-2 airports in the State, which were part of the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) Customer Satisfaction Index of Airports for Round -II 2022, have fared better compared to the Round-I 2022.

While Round-I of the Customer Satisfaction Index of Airports was conducted for the period January to June, Round-II was conducted for the period July to December.

As per the Customer Satisfaction Index of Airports for Round-II 2022 vis-a-vis Round-I 2022, 56 airports across the country were part of the survey, of which three of them, Belagavi, Hubballi, and Mysuru, are from Karnataka.

As per the ranking, Hubballi airport was 15, followed by Belagavi at 16, and Mysuru at 22.

In Round-I of the survey, Hubballi and Belagavi airports were ranked 19 and 21, respectively, while Mysuru airport was ranked 15.

In the Customer Satisfaction Index Round-I 2022, Hubballi airport scored 4.68 points, while in Round-II 2022 it scored 4.79 points with an improvement of 0.11 points. Likewise, Belagavi in Round-I scored 4.64 points, while in Round-II it scored 4.78 with an improvement of 0.14 points. However, Mysuru in Round-I 2022 scored 4.76 points and in Round-II, it scored 4.67 points, with a slide of -0.09 points.

The Customer Satisfaction Survey takes into account 33 parameters which include : ground transportation to/from airport, parking facilities, availability of baggage carts trolleys, waiting time in check-in queue/line, efficiency of check-in staff, courtesy and helpfulness of check-in staff, thoroughness of security inspection, value for money of restaurant/eating facilities, comfort of waiting/gate areas, internet access/Wi-Fi among others.

In addition, five questions related to hygiene (added because of the pandemic) are also part of the survey.

The Hubballi airport during Round-II saw a decrease in the customer satisfaction rating with regard to parameters like thoroughness of security inspection, waiting time at security inspection, feeling of being safe and secure, value for money of restaurant/eating facilities, among others.

With regard to Belagavi airport, there was an overall improvement in all parameters in the Customer Satisfaction Index for Round -II 2022 vis-a-vis Round-I 2022. However it scored negative points as far as the five questions related to hygiene were concerned.

While Mysuru airport scored negative points in 24 parameters, but with regard to five questions related to hygiene it scored negative points relating to only one question.