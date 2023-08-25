Two of the nine BBMP employees who suffered burns shifted to private hospital in Bengaluru

August 25, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two of the nine employees of BBMP’s Quality Control Wing, who suffered burns in the fire accident on August 11, have been shifted to a private hospital in the city after their condition worsened.

The two — Chief Engineer Shivakumar, 45, and Junior Engineer Jyothi, 26, — suffered 25% and 28% burns respectively. They have been shifted to Apollo hospital, Sheshadripuram.

Following the accident, all the injured persons were admitted to the ICU in Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) at Victoria Hospital that is affiliated to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Doctors at the Victoria Hospital said that Mr. Shivakumar has been diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). “He has suffered extensive lung injury and has developed sepsis with shock. He was shifted to Apollo hospital on ventilator support for management with a heart lung machine — ECMO (Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation) on August 21,” said Ramesh Krishna K., BMCRI director cum dean.

“Ms. Jyothi, who had suffered facial and airway oedema, has developed mild ARDS with sepsis. She was also shifted to the same hospital on a high flow nasal catheter (HFNC),” he said.

Apollo hospital authorities said both are being treated in the ICU. While Mr. Shivakumar has been put on ECMO, Ms. Jyothi is responding to treatment. She is likely to be shifted to the ward in a day or two, hospital authorities said.

Dr. Ramesh Krishna said Executive Engineer Kiran, 37, who had a pre-existing renal issue and has been on dialysis for a month, has suffered 12% burns, and is undergoing dialysis as per the advice of the nephrologist. His condition is stable and he continues to be under treatment in the TECC ward, the doctor said.

The condition of the other six employees is stable and their vitals are normal. They have been shifted to the ward in PMSSY super speciality hospital on Victoria hospital’s campus, the doctor added.

