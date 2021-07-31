Two of inter-State gang of chain-snatchers held

Bengaluru

31 July 2021 00:50 IST

Following a probe into a spree of 10 chain snatching cases reported from the outskirts of Bengaluru on June 28, 29 and 30, the Bengaluru Rural police have arrested two men from the notorious Shamli gang of inter-State chain-snatchers.

The arrested have been identified as Arjun Kumar, 33 and Rakesh, 40, who hail from Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh but are residents of Ludhiana in Punjab. The police have recovered 465 gm of gold chains, most of them pledged in Ludhiana, and two stolen bikes that they used to commit the crimes.

This is not the first time members of the Shamli gang have been arrested in the city. In 2020, two members - Subhash and Sanjay - were arrested by the Yelahanka police in connection with nine chain snatching cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The Bengaluru Rural pPolice identified the gang while probing 10 chain snatching cases in Surya Nagar, Hebbagodi, Hoskote, Sulibele, Sarjapur, and Channarayapatna among other places. They were arrested on July 21 when the duo returned to the city to carry out more crimes. The police later travelled to Ludhiana with them and recovered the gold chains from 10 cases.

As is the modus operandi of the Shamli gang, the duo used to come to Bengaluru by flight, steal bikes to commit the crimes, and return to Punjab via trains to avoid customs. They would leave the stolen bikes in railway stations.

“They targeted women walking alone and senior citizens and would divert their attention by asking them for directions or sometimes even for water,” said the police.