Bengaluru

Two new containment zones in Bengaluru

BBMP yet to ascertain source of virus, trace contacts of 2 patients

With two new positive COVID-19 cases being reported, there are as many new containment zones in the Bengaluru. While a positive case has been reported from a slum in Nagawara, another case has been reported from an area in Jnanabharathinagar.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, accompanied by senior civic officials, visited Nagawara on Wednesday morning and issued instructions with regard to fixing perimeters and sealing down the areas.

While the source of the infection is yet to be ascertained for both cases, the civic officials have begun the contact tracing process, said a source. As many as 60 persons, living near the patient in the slum, had been identified as primary and secondary contacts. All of them are likely to be shifted to an institutional quarantine facility, the source said.

There were 121 active COVID-19 cases in the city’s 19 containment zones. Of these, the maximum number of active cases are in Shivajinagar ward (46), followed by Padarayanapura (36), Hongasandra (17) and Mangammanapalya (9).

To check the spread of the pandemic, especially in the containment zones, the civic body had taken up Adaptive Stratified Random Sampling method for testing. Under this method, the civic body’s health officials identified people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, those with ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and tested them, said Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, managing director of Bengaluru Smart City Pvt. Ltd., who is also in-charge of the BBMP’s war room.

Citing the example of Padarayanapura, she said that nearly 400 samples were collected for testing based on the Adaptive Stratified Random Sampling method. Of these, only 7 tested positive.

“We can rework and improvise the method and sampling depending on the results of testing, correlation and analysis,” she said.

The civic body, she said, had also developed an app – BBMP Contains – for monitoring surveillance and redressing grievances in the containment zones. The residents were being asked to download the app through which they could lodge complaints and track the same. A dedicated task force had been created to address the complaint within three hours from the time of lodging of the complaint, she added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 3:00:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/two-new-containment-zones-in-bengaluru/article31630517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY