Bengaluru

Two new containment zones in Bengaluru

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, BBMP on Thursday night declared two more containment zones, taking the total number of such areas in the city to 21.

One containment zone has been identified in Hongasandra ward (189) under Bommanahalli zone, and the other in Vasanthnagar ward (93) under the east zone.

A containment zone is an area of 100 meters radius around the premises of a COVID-19 positive case, which will be sealed for 28 days. On Sunday, the BBMP had declared 19 containment zones in the city, which have all been cordoned off.

