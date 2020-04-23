Two new containment zones in Bengaluru

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, BBMP on Thursday night declared two more containment zones, taking the total number of such areas in the city to 21.
One containment zone has been identified in Hongasandra ward (189) under Bommanahalli zone, and the other in Vasanthnagar ward (93) under the east zone.
A containment zone is an area of 100 meters radius around the premises of a COVID-19 positive case, which will be sealed for 28 days. On Sunday, the BBMP had declared 19 containment zones in the city, which have all been cordoned off.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.