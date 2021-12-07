Two music concerts at Gayana Samaja on December 8

The venue is Gayana Samaja on K.R. Road in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU

07 December 2021 14:42 IST

One will be a talent promotion concert

Gayana Samaja will host two vocal concerts on December 8 at its premises on K.R. Road in Bengaluru as part of the 51st annual music conference of Bangalore Gayana Samaja.

The main concert is by Panthulu Rama who will be accompanied by M.S.N. Murthy (violin), H.S. Sudhindra (mridanga), and Ranganatha Chakravarthy (ghata), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

The main concert will be preceded by a talent promotion concert by Suhas Murali (vocals), Sanath Kumar (violin) and Prajwal (mridanga) from 4.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.