Bengaluru

Two music concerts at Gayana Samaja on December 8

The venue is Gayana Samaja on K.R. Road in Bengaluru.
Staff Reporter BENGALURU 07 December 2021 14:42 IST
Updated: 07 December 2021 14:50 IST

One will be a talent promotion concert

Gayana Samaja will host two vocal concerts on December 8 at its premises on K.R. Road in Bengaluru as part of the 51st annual music conference of Bangalore Gayana Samaja.

The main concert is by Panthulu Rama who will be accompanied by M.S.N. Murthy (violin), H.S. Sudhindra (mridanga), and Ranganatha Chakravarthy (ghata), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Advertising
Advertising

The main concert will be preceded by a talent promotion concert by Suhas Murali (vocals), Sanath Kumar (violin) and Prajwal (mridanga) from 4.15 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Comments
More In Bengaluru
Bangalore