Two more six-coach trains on Green Line

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has converted two more trains on the Green Line (Nagasandra–Yelachenahalli) into six-coach ones. The two trains will begin operations from Monday.

With this addition, the number of six-coach trains on the Green Line will go up to eight and this is expected bring some relief to commuters.

All the trains on Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli–Mysuru Road) have six coaches.

A BMRCL press release said, “With effect from December 2, except on Sundays, these six-car train sets will perform 53 round trips.”

