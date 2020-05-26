Two more deaths, 93 new cases in State

The deaths of two patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 were reported on Monday. One of the deceased was a 55-year-old woman and a resident of Bengaluru Rural. The other was reported in Dakshina Kannada.

The woman from Bengaluru Rural passed away on Sunday. She had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was admitted to the designated hospital on May 19. She died owing to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The media bulletin stated that the Dakshina Kannada patient who passed away was a 43-year-old man who had a medical history of cirrhosis of the liver. He was admitted to the hospital on May 23 and died on the same day. His laboratory reports on May 25 stated that he was COVID-19 positive.

With this, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State stood at 44, while two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to other reasons. The State-wise deaths per ten million population stands at 6.9 in Karnataka.

93 new cases

Meanwhile, 93 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday. Of these, 73 have domestic travel history, while three have international travel history. With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 2,182. The highest number of cases was reported from Udupi district at 32. The second highest number of cases came from Kalaburagi at 16.

A total of 705 patients have been discharged from the hospital so far. On Monday alone, 51 patients were discharged.