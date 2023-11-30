Two more caught in baby sale racket

November 30, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - Bengaluru

Continuing investigation into the child sale racket, the Central Crime Branch officials on Wednesday arrested an MBBS dropout who was not only operating through his clinic at Rajajinagar but also helped the accused in getting fake certificates. The police also arrested another woman who acted as an agent and had sold a baby belonging to her relative.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Kevin, had dropped out of the MBBS course in the third year, joined the gang and was successfully running the clinic at Rajajinagar.

The police have taken him into custody to ascertain his role in the racket.

The other arrested, Ramya, told the police that she had helped her relative to deliver a baby that was born out of wedlock. Her relative wanted to terminate the pregnancy, but she took care of her until the baby was born. The accused took the baby and sold it to the accused and obtained money.

Ramya was arrested from Hebbal after another accused revealed her name. So far, 10 people have been arrested and they, along with a 20-day-old rescued baby boy, are in judicial custody. The baby belongs to one of the accused who had come to sell it to prospective clients, the police said.

The accused had been operating the racket from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru for the past three years. The police are now planning to seek the custody of the accused to question them.