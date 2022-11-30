Two more arrested in voters’ data theft case

November 30, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Halasuru Gate police on Wednesday arrested two more people from Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust in connection with the voters’ data theft case. With their arrest, the total number of accused in the case has gone up to 14.

The accused Maruthi Gowda and Abhishek are the project in charge and accounts officer, respectively, of the trust and were close to the prime accused, Ravi Kumar, said the police.

The accused were not only supervising the survey but also looking after the finance of the project, including the salaries of the staff hired for the project.

The duo was summoned by the police on Tuesday for questioning and arrested on Wednesday after their role in the case was established.

Meanwhile, the police have continued questioning BBMP officials in the case and have issued notices to two senior officials to appear for questioning.

