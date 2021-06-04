Two more arrested in gangrape case

Like the victim, they also hail from Bangladesh

The Ramamurthy Nagar police on Thursday arrested two more persons who were allegedly involved in the rape and torture of a woman from Bangladesh. According to the police, the accused, Azeem amd Jamal, both around 30 years old, were evading the police following the arrest of their friends.

“We were on the lookout for them, and tracked them through their mobile phones to a labourers’ colony in north Bengaluru where they were hiding,” said a senior police official, adding that like the other accused, Azeem and Jamal also hail from Bangladesh. “They crossed the border illegally and were operating out of Bengaluru. They are part of the prostitution ring, and are close associates of the prime accused, Sobuj. They assisted him in trafficking women from Bangladesh.”

To date, the police have arrested 12 people involved in the alleged incident, which came to light after video clips started circulating in Assam and other States in northeast India. According to the Bengaluru police, most of the gang members have been arrested. “However, further investigation is on to ascertain the role of others in the racket,” the police added .

On June 2, the police opened fire on the main accused Sobuj who reportedly runs the prostitution ring.

Meanwhile, the victim deposed before a magistrate about the alleged incident and recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC on Wednesday. She is currently being rehabilitated in the home for women and will remain there till the probe is completed.