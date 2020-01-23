Two monkeys die of suspected poisoning

A group of 15 monkeys are suspected to have been poisoned on Thursday near Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Basavanagudi. Two monkeys have died and another two are critically ill, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. They suspect that the monkeys ate food laced with poison, but are waiting for medical and post-mortem reports for confirmation.

Forest Department officials visited the spot to rescue the monkeys on Thursday morning after being alerted by a few residents of their plight. The two monkeys in critical condition have been admitted to the veterinary hospital in Kengeri.

Prasanna Kumar A., a BBMP wildlife rescuer, said, “We found the two critically ill monkeys coughing, which is unusual unless they are seriously ill. Monkeys do not generally cough until something has gone seriously bad.”

Officials, who are monitoring the behaviour of other monkeys in the vicinity, said they appeared dull and listless.

A senior official from the BBMP said that the exact reason for the death would be known on Friday after they get the post-mortem report. “We have lodged a complaint with the Basavanagudi police who have promised action as soon as possible,” the official said.

Citizens who have any animal related complaints can call the Forest Department’s helpline number 1926 or BBMP control room number 22221188.