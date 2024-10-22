ADVERTISEMENT

Two minor siblings fear drowned in Kengeri Lake

Published - October 22, 2024 02:50 am IST - Bengaluru

Police suspect that the their water pot fell into the lake and they ventured into the water to get the pot

The Hindu Bureau

.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two minor siblings were feared drowned after they accidentally slipped into Kengeri lake while they went to fetch water on Monday (October 21, 2024). The victims have been identified as Laxmi, 11, and her elder brother Srinivas, 13.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 5.30 and 6 pm on Monday. Based on the information at the fire control room , emergency rescue team and Hoysala patrolling team reached the spot. An officer said that the two stayed in a house near the lake with their mother who works with the Bengaluru civic body after the death of their father .

Police suspect that the their water pot fell into the lake and they ventured into the water to get the pot and drowned as they did not know swimming.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire and emergency services team tried to search for the bodies and called off the operation due to bad light and weather conditions . It was decided to resume the search at 6 am on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US