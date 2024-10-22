GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two minor siblings fear drowned in Kengeri Lake

Police suspect that the their water pot fell into the lake and they ventured into the water to get the pot

Published - October 22, 2024 02:50 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

.

Two minor siblings were feared drowned after they accidentally slipped into Kengeri lake while they went to fetch water on Monday (October 21, 2024). The victims have been identified as Laxmi, 11, and her elder brother Srinivas, 13.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 5.30 and 6 pm on Monday. Based on the information at the fire control room , emergency rescue team and Hoysala patrolling team reached the spot. An officer said that the two stayed in a house near the lake with their mother who works with the Bengaluru civic body after the death of their father .

Police suspect that the their water pot fell into the lake and they ventured into the water to get the pot and drowned as they did not know swimming.

The fire and emergency services team tried to search for the bodies and called off the operation due to bad light and weather conditions . It was decided to resume the search at 6 am on Tuesday.

