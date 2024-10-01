ADVERTISEMENT

Two minor girls from Bangladesh, who escaped from rescue centre in Bengaluru, found in Jammu after seven months

Updated - October 01, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The girls had been with Bengaluru-based Abhayashram, an NGO that was providing skill training in tailoring and beautician course, along with accommodation, as part of a rehab programme

The Hindu Bureau

According to the police, the girls — aged 16 and 17 — had come Bengaluru after crossing the porous Indo-Bangla border.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

Two minor girls from Bangladesh, who escaped from a rescue centre at Wilson Garden in Bengaluru, were found in Jammu, in Jammu and Kashmir, after seven months.

The police are in touch with an NGO to shelter the girls. Efforts are on to bring them back to Bengaluru.

The duo are among six girls who were rescued by the Bengaluru police seven years ago. The girls — aged 16 and 17 — had come Bengaluru after crossing the porous Indo-Bangla border. They had stayed in Kolkata and Jammu before coming to Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru police had rescued the girls and handed them over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) from where they were sent to Abhayashram, a city-based NGO, to provide skill training in tailoring and beautician course, along with accommodation, as part of a rehabilitation programme.

On September 22, the duo hoodwinked the security at the centre and escaped. They travelled back to Jammu where they worked for some time.

Based on a complaint by Vinutha A., secretary of Abhayashram, the Wilson Garden police registered a case and questioned the other girls to know the places where the duo would possibly visit. The police alerted their counterparts in Jammu and asked them to keep a watch, which eventually yielded results.

