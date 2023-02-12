ADVERTISEMENT

Two men try to cross Namma Metro tracks in Bengaluru, delay trains for 10 minutes

February 12, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The men were using the Metro for the first time and were trying to cross the tracks to get to the other platform. The tracks are electrified and can be fatal

The Hindu Bureau

Two men tried to cross the electrified tracks at the Mahakavi Kuvempu Road metro station on the Green Line around 6 p.m., disrupting at least two trains on the line. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

The Namma Metro trains in Bengaluru were delayed for 10 minutes after two passengers tried to cross the metro track and were immediately saved by security guards in the city on Saturday. The tracks are electrified and can be fatal.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the Mahakavi Kuvempu Road metro station on the Green Line, disrupting at least two trains on the line, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials.

Officials said the two men were using the Metro for the first time and were trying to cross the tracks to get to the other platform. The station controller and security guards noticed this and immediately rescued them from the track.

“The two men hailed from a village and were using the metro for the first time. They wanted to take a train in the opposite direction but weren’t aware that they had to reach the concourse to cross over in the metro. Instead they used the tracks without knowing,” a BMRCL official said.

“The two men were safe and brought to the station control room and counseled. Due to the incident, there was a 10-minute train delay on the green line from 6.03 pm to 6.13 pm,” he added.

