Two men caught carrying 6 kg of gold jewellery

22 November 2020 06:39 IST

They did not have documents for the valuables

Alert beat police caught two persons carrying 6.55 kg of gold jewels on a scooter on Friday night without proper documents.

Constables Hanumatha and Anand were checking vehicles randomly at Doddapete Circle when they stopped two men on a scooter who were carrying two bags.

On checking, the police found that the two bags were filled with 65 necklaces, seven pairs of gold bangles and 150 small earrings.

The duo – Dalpath Singh, 34, from Mumbai and Vikas, 35, from Rajasthan – claimed that it was artificial jewellery. The police alerted their seniors who rushed to the spot and took the accused to the station for further inquiry.

The duo claimed that they were taking the gold valuables to a jewellery shop, but they had no documents, said Sanjeev Patil, DCP West division. The total value of the seized jewels is estimated to be around ₹3 crore.

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused had received the consignment from Mumbai. The police have called a jeweller from Nagarthpet, who the consignment was addressed to, for questioning.

The police have taken the duo into custody and alerted the Income Tax department.