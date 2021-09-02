Two men bludgeoned to death

Bengaluru

02 September 2021 02:09 IST

Two unidentified men were bludgeoned to death at a vacant site in Singena Agrahara on Wednesday. According to the Hebbagodi police, the victims were in all likelihood partying when they were attacked and killed. “A few empty liquor bottles were recovered from the crime scene indicating that the assailants and the deceased knew each other,” said a police officer.

The murder came to light on Wednesday when passersby saw the bodies and alerted the cops.

