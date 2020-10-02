Bengaluru

Two men arrested for attacking marshals

The K.R. Puram police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshals while they were on special drive to enforce the wearing of masks in public spaces.

It is mandatory for citizens to wear masks and ensure that it covers the mouth and nose. Failure to do so will attract a fine of ₹1,000.

When the marshals tried to enforce the rule, they were attacked by Arun Thippanna, 26, and Jagadish G. Prakash, 28. Passers-by rushed to the aid of the marshals, caught the offenders, and handed them over to the police.

“We booked them for assaulting government servants while on duty and criminal intimidation. They were arrested and have been remanded in judicial custody,” said a police officer.

