Two leopards on the prowl on Bengaluru outskirts

Two leopards are on the prowl on the outskirts of the city. While one, which had been moving around the vicinity of Banashankari 6th Stage for the last 10 days, killed a spotted deer in the Turahalli State Forest Area, another has been spotted near Chikkajala on the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Road.

Ravi Shankar S.S., Deputy Conservator of Forest, Bengaluru Urban Division, said that the deer carcass was found in the Turahalli State Forest Area, at a spot adjacent to the Bannerghatta National Park.

B. Govindaraju, Range Forest Officer, Kaggalipura, said that the leopard had most probably killed the deer on the night of November 31. “It is natural for a carnivorous animal to prey on a herbivorous animal in a forest area. The deer was most probably killed by the leopard on the night of November 31,” said Mr. Govindaraju.

The big cat had been spotted in the vicinity of Banashankari 6th Stage for about 10 days and it had also killed a calf in the Somapura area.

Residents of the locality are worried about the movement of the leopard and want the Forest Department to capture the animal at the earliest. Many said that they have stopped going out for their morning walks. Besides, a number of schools are also located in the Banashankari 6th Stage, putting school authorities and parents on the edge.

Mr. Govindaraju said that residents should take precautions and avoid venturing out in the early mornings and the late nights. He added that two cages have been set up, including one near Omkar Hills, to capture the big cat. “Leopards are shy animals and they normally do not attack humans. However, precautions should be taken,” he added.

Meanwhile, the other leopard which was spotted in Chikkajala has been moving around the ITC Factory. The movement of the big cat has been captured on CCTV cameras and efforts are on to capture it. “We have also set up a cage to capture it, which we should in the next few days. There is nothing to panic; we will rescue and release the animal in the forest area soon,” said Mr. Ravishankar.

Wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi said the place where the deer has been killed is part of the B.M. Kaval Reserve Forest and leopards are also found in U.M. Kaval, Roerich Estate, T.K. Falls, Gollahalligudda, and adjoining areas. “These forests are further connected to Bannerghatta National Park and hence it is natural to find leopards in these areas,” Dr. Gubbi said.

He added that there is no need for people to panic if they take certain precautions. “Do not walk inside or on the edges of these forests at night, or go there to relieve yourselves. If you are walking in these areas after dark, it is better to do so with an accomplice by talking or by playing music. Leopards do not attack anyone and people are not their natural prey,” he added.