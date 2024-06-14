GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two lakh trees will be planted by schoolchildren in Bengaluru under ‘Hasiru Rakshaka’ campaign: D.K. Shivakumar

Published - June 14, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren at the inauguration of the Green Bengaluru initiative held to mark World Environment Day, at Bal Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday.

Schoolchildren at the inauguration of the Green Bengaluru initiative held to mark World Environment Day, at Bal Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Last year, schoolchildren planted and nurtured 52,000 trees in the city. This year, the city’s civic body has collaborated with various schools under the ‘Hasiru Rakshaka’ programme to get schoolchildren to plant over 2 lakh trees, said Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday.

“Nadaprabhu Kempegowda would not have imagined that Bengaluru would grow to this extent. Today, Bengaluru is growing in many sectors, including health, education, industry, and enterprise. Our elders had adorned Bengaluru with greenery, and it is our responsibility to preserve it. For this reason, the Hasiru Rakshaka campaign has been initiated,” he said.

“Last year, over 200 taluks faced drought due to lack of rain. Despite the water scarcity in Bengaluru, the situation was managed. We must remain vigilant to prevent such situations from recurring,” he cautioned.

“... Many volunteer organisations are working to preserve Bengaluru’s greenery. The government will support these initiatives. A total of ₹410 crore has been allocated for the conservation of Bengaluru’s greenery, including ₹310 crore under various departmental heads and ₹100 crore under the 15th Finance Commission,” he said. “Just as parents care for their children, schoolchildren must take care of the plants they have planted,” he said.

