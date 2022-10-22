Two labourers killed in drunken brawl in Bengaluru

A 35-year-old construction labourer was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his colleague over a drunken brawl that broke out at an under-construction house they were staying in at Yelachenahalli on Friday night .

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh, a native of Bihar and a tiles worker. According to the police, Mukesh was staying with his colleague Nikhil at the under construction house near Kashinagar circle.

According to the police, the duo got drunk and had a fight over a trivial row. In the melee, Nikhil bludgeoned Mukesh and fled.

The incident came to light when other workers came to work on Saturday morning and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The KS Layout police have taken up a case and are looking out for Nikhil .

In another incident, a 33-year-old weaver was murdered at his house in Konappa Layout in Yelahanka on Friday.

The deceased Chandrashekhar was a native of Andhra Pradesh. He was staying in a rented house with his wife. The police are probing to ascertain the possible involvement of his wife in the murder.