Two labourers killed in accident in Jigani

December 10, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two labourers were killed when they lost control of their motorcycle while negotiating a hump and crashed into a bus on Anekal road in Jigani on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Fokircharan Prasad, 29, and his friend Birsingh Nayak, 24, natives of Odisha.

They were working as helpers at a private company and were returning home in Indlawadi village after finishing the night shift.

The police said the duo failed to notice a hump and lost control. As the bike was speeding, it crashed into the bus and the two men were severely injured.

Passers-by rushed them to a nearby hospital while alerting the police, where the doctors declared them as brought dead.

The Jigani police have registered a case and are investigating.

