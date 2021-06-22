Two labourers electrocuted in Bengaluru

They touched a mesh that had come in contact with a high tension wire in Kalasipalyam

Two youth died of electrocution on Nala Road in Kalasipalyam on Monday after coming in contact with a high tension wire. The victims, Mariyappa, 22, and Rangappa, 19, hailed from Raichur district in north Karnataka.

They had completed cleaning a stormwater drain for a private company at Mallasandra in T. Dasarahalli, said the police.

“Once they were done with the job, they went to Nala Road to meet some friends. On the way, they stopped to relieve themselves where they touched a mesh that had come in contact with a high tension wire. They died on the spot,” said a police officer.

The police have registered a case of death due to negligence against Bescom officials.