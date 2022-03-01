Two killed, two injured in road accident on Palace Road

Two labourers were killed and two others injured when the goods autorickshaw carrying vegetables in which they were travelling lost control and turned turtle near CID office junction on Palace Road on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Gopala Reddy, 48 and Venkata Reddy, 30. The two other injured are being treated at Victoria hospital. The driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped fearing public wrath and later surrendered before the police.

According to the police, the victims are from Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh and were heading to city market with the vegetable load. The driver was over speeding and lost control over the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle capsized and the four victims sitting in the cabin were crushed under the load, the police said.