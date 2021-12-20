Two killed, two injured in collision

Two persons were killed and two others injured when a speeding sports bike collided head on with another bike on Hosur service road in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Jitin Josh, 25, and his friend Sonu, 30. According to the police, the deceased were working in a real estate and interiors firm and living in a rented house on Huskur Road.

On Sunday night, they were returning after dinner, when the accused, identified as Sharath Aditya, 24, riding his sports bike with his friend Santosh, 23, lost control and collided head on with the bike coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the accident was such that all four were thrown up in the air and they crashed on the road, sustaining severe head injuries, the police said. Passers-by rushed the four to nearby hospitals where Jitin was declared dead on arrival, while Sonu succumbed to his injuries later.

Sharath and Santosh are being treated in the hospital. The Electronics City traffic police have taken up a case against Sharath, charging him under rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence.