Two killed, several injured in accident on Silk Board upramp

March 14, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 23-year-old engineering graduate and his friend pursuing II PU were killed and several others injured when the car they were travelling in lost control on Silk Board upramp, jumped the median and collided with a cab and a Tamil Nadu-bound private bus head on in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as B. Kartheek and Bhagiratha Reddy, 17. According to the police, Kartheek was from Anantpur district and had completed his engineering and was pursuing a course, while Reddy was from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

The police said Kartheek was driving the car, while Reddy was seated in the front seat. They were speeding towards Hosur, returning from a late night party.

ADVERTISEMENT

While reaching the upramp, he lost control and jumped the median before colliding with a cab coming from the opposite direction. The speed of the car was such that after colliding with the cab, it went further and crashed into the T.N.-bound bus.

Passers-by rushed to their help and pulled them out from the mangled car and took them to a hospital, where they succumbed. The cab driver, identified as Mahesh, and a few other passengers also sustained injuries in the accident, but are said to be out of danger.

The Madiwala traffic police cleared the damaged vehicles to allow traffic movement. Based on a complaint filed Mahesh, the police have registered a case against Kartheek charging him under death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving.