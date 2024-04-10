Two killed over trivial rows in separate incidents on Ugadi

April 10, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two persons were killed over trivial issues in the city on Ugadi on Tuesday.

A resident of Vidyaranyapura was stabbed to death by a gang of three men, who are yet to be identified, for being told not to drink and party in a public space.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesh, 45, a private firm employee. He was returning home around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday and found three youths drinking and creating a fuss at the Ramachandrapura bus stop.

According to the police, Venkatesh scolded them and asked them not to drink in a public space and inconvenience people. This reportedly led to an altercation and the trio assaulted Venkatesh and one of them stabbed him. As he fell to the ground, the trio fled from the scene.

Residents of the area rushed Venkatesh to a nearby private hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries early on Wednesday.

The Vidyaranyapura police have been analysing CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the accused. A senior official said that they had leads and expressed confidence that the accused would be arrested soon.

In another case, a family feud came to the fore during a cards game on Ugadi and a man allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death in K.G. Halli.

Lakshman and Kiran Kumar, both in their 30s, are brothers-in-law and reside in Venkateshwarapura, K.G. Halli. Their wives quarelled regularly and this had reportedly strained their relationship as well, said the police.

On Tuesday, the duo was playing cards and the feud came to the fore again over a trivial issue and Lakshman allegedly stabbed Kiran Kumar with a kitchen knife and fled from the scene. Kiran Kumar died on the spot and the police are now on the lookout for the accused.