Two killed in separate cases

April 27, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was killed by an auto driver with whom she allegedly had an affair, in Marenahalli on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sharaguna, 35, a resident of Kurubarahalli. She allegedly had an affair with Ganesh, 22. Both hailed from Tamil Nadu.

The two had broken up as Sharaguna had taken objection to Ganesh having an affair with another woman, the police said. After they broke up, Sharaguna had been demanding that Ganesh return the money she earlier loaned him. 

On Wednesday, Sharaguna went to Ganesh’s house and asked him to return the money and in a bid to blackmail him, she allegedly took out a rope she had brought and said she would hang herself. In a fit of rage, Ganesh strangled her with the same rope. The Basaveshwara Nagar police have booked Ganesh for murder and arrested him. 

In another case, the police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his father for not giving him money for alcohol. The deceased has been identified as Basavaraju, 60, and the arrested is Neeladhar, an auto driver. He was arrested from Kalaburagi where he was on the run. Neeladhar was living with his father and allegedly killed him by hitting him with a stone and fled from the scene 10 days ago. Basavaraju’s body was found in a highly decomposed state three days later. Acting on the complaint by the deceased’s daughter, the police tracked down and arrested Neeladhar. 

