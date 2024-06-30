Two killed in separate accidents

A 25-year-old private firm employee was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a concrete mixer truck parked on the roadside in Hebbal police station limits in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, Janardhana, a resident of Muthyalanagar, was returning home from his night shift. He failed to notice the truck parked on the roadside and crashed into the vehicle. The severely injured Janardhana was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Hebbal police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and also death due to negligence against the truck driver for further investigation.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was killed and his friend riding pillion injured in a self-accident in Madiwala in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased Kumar and his friend Naveen, 20, working in a private firm, were returning home on a bike. While passing in front of Oxford College in Bommanahalli, Kumar lost control of the bike and the duo slipped and sustained severe injuries and were rushed to near-by hospital, where Kumar succumbed.

Naveen is critical and is being treated at hospital. The Madiwala traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.