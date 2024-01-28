Two killed in separate accidents

January 28, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 28-year-old scooterist was killed when a lorry knocked him down near a NICE road bridge on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, an accountant at a private firm.

According to the police, he was returning home when the lorry, allegedly being driven in a rash manner, knocked down his scooter. Arun Kumar lost balance and came under the lorry, and died on the spot.

The K.S. layout traffic police arrested the driver and seized the lorry.

In another Incident, a 32-year-old motorcycle driver was killed when a goods vehicle knocked him down in Electronics City on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sujit S., a native of Bihar working as a construction labourer.

According to the police, he was returning home from work.

The Electronics City police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the truck driver for further investigation.