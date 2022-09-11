Two killed in separate accidents

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 11, 2022 21:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons, including a 50-year-old manager of a private firm, were killed and two were injured in separate road accidents reported in Whitefield and Banasawadi police station limits on Saturday morning.

According to Whitefield traffic police, bike rider Ranjan Rai, from West Bengal, was returning home with his friend Kritika Singh, who was riding pillion. He lost control over the bike at Varthur Kundalahalli gate, rammed the median, fell from the bike and sustained injuries. The duo was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Ranjan Rai as dead, while Kritika is recovering.

In another incident, a 23-year-old cook was killed and the pillion rider injured when the scooter they were riding slipped into a drain on HRBR main road on Saturday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Tara Badayik, who was riding the scooter, while pillion rider Dileep, 38, was injured and is recovering in a hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The duo was heading to work when the accident occurred. Passers-by rushed them to a hospital nearby where Tara was declared brought dead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
road accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app