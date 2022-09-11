Two killed in separate accidents

Two persons, including a 50-year-old manager of a private firm, were killed and two were injured in separate road accidents reported in Whitefield and Banasawadi police station limits on Saturday morning.

According to Whitefield traffic police, bike rider Ranjan Rai, from West Bengal, was returning home with his friend Kritika Singh, who was riding pillion. He lost control over the bike at Varthur Kundalahalli gate, rammed the median, fell from the bike and sustained injuries. The duo was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Ranjan Rai as dead, while Kritika is recovering.

In another incident, a 23-year-old cook was killed and the pillion rider injured when the scooter they were riding slipped into a drain on HRBR main road on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tara Badayik, who was riding the scooter, while pillion rider Dileep, 38, was injured and is recovering in a hospital.

The duo was heading to work when the accident occurred. Passers-by rushed them to a hospital nearby where Tara was declared brought dead.