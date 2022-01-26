Two killed in road accidents

Bengaluru

26 January 2022 22:12 IST

A 24-year-old labourer was killed and two of his friends were injured when the motorbike they were on collided with a goods vehicle on Varthur main road early on Wednesday morning. According to the police, they were riding triples on the bike.

The deceased has been identified as Amith, who hailed from Assam and worked at a construction site in the city. “The three friends lived in a rented house at Varthur. Amith was sitting in the middle and his friend was riding the bike in a rash and negligent manner, a police officer said. He lost control and collided head on with the goods vehicle, said the officer.

On impact, all three men were flung from the bike and sustained head injuries. Passers-by rushed to their aid and took them to a hospital in the area. Amith succumbed to the injuries around 3 a.m. The Whitfield traffic police have taken up a case.

In another fatal accident, a 26-year-old biker was killed on the spot when he fell off his two-wheeler while negotiating a curve near Sapthagiri College in Yelahanka on Tuesday night, according to the police.