Two killed in road accidents

Bengaluru

17 April 2021 01:51 IST

A bike rider was killed in a hit and run in Jakkur on Thursday night. The deceased, Jayant, 27, hailed from Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, and worked as an accountant at a construction firm at HSR Layout in the city, said the police.

Jayant had been home for Ugadi and was returning to Bengaluru. He was riding pillion on the motorcycle with his friend Hareesh. As they entered the city and were approaching Jakkur, a tractor rammed into their two-wheeler. The two men fell off the bike and sustained severe head injuries. While Hareesh is recovering, Jayant succumbed to his injuries, said the police. Efforts are on to track down the tractor driver.

In another case, a security supervisor lost control of his scooter and rammed into an autorickshaw at Shivajinagar on Thursday night. On impact, he fell down and sustained head injuries. He then succumbed to the injuries. The deceased has been identified as Gopalakrishna, 55, a resident of Ulsoor.

